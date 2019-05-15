8-year-old accidentally shot mom at baseball game, police say

MILLINGTON, Tennessee -- A woman is in critical condition after her 8-year-old son accidentally shot her while at a baseball game Tuesday night.

Police say the child found the gun in an antique World War II vehicle that was on display at Millington USA Stadium.

According to police, the child thought it was a toy gun and accidentally shot his mother. The owner of the gun could be charged.

Police are also working to learn why the gun was left in the car and why it was loaded.

The mother and child have not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseewoman shotchildrenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News