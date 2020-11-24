Coronavirus California

Sonoma County puts school reopening waiver applications on hold

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sonoma County is putting school reopening waiver applications on hold because of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The county has been stuck in the state's purple tier, which is the most restrictive for reopening.

Schools need a waiver from local health officials in order to open their campuses.

So far, only a few schools in Sonoma County have been allowed to resume in-person learning.

