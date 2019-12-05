84-year-old woman killed in house fire in Novato

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- An elderly Novato woman was killed last night when her home caught fire.

Police say 84-year-old Ardith Marie Parra died in the blaze.

Firefighters say they had trouble getting into the home on Cherry Street because there was an unusual amount of stuff inside.

"In those conditions, it's difficult for firefighters to make entry, to move through the house. There's already with heavy smoke and fire, visibility is zero. So, the firefighters are basically going in, using their hands, their tools, reaching through to try and find someone," said Fire Chief Bill Tyler.

He said it also made it difficult to get the fire out.

"Because of all the fuel loading inside, it's very difficult to extinguish all of the fires. They've got to pull a lot of the material out. The attic was plywood with full storage in the attic as well. So, they have to get the fire out first before we can complete the investigation," he said.

They got the call around 10:30 last night.

One neighbor said she never saw any activity in or around the home.

"It's always dark. It's dark, never saw anybody go in and out. Just about everybody you see somebody walking around. But, I'm really sorry that it happened," said Noni Ritter.

The fire chief says the woman lived alone and was the only one inside the home during the fire. They do not know the cause of the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
novatofatal firefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow
Mom slams car into Antioch barber after son's haircut, police say
WATCH IN 60: Grocery store credit card fraud, Uber's new feature, Make-A-Wish surprise
What to watch on Disney+ this holiday season
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Show More
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
News chopper struck by suspected drone over Los Angeles
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
More TOP STORIES News