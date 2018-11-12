89-year-old psychologist dies in fatal subway push at Penn Station; family seeking justice

More Videos

Jim Dolan has the details at Penn Station.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Kurt Salzinger was 89 years old, and he filled those years with family and friends and thirst for knowledge so endless, that he wrote more than a dozen books filled with what he learned.

Salzinger, a well-known psychologist, was a native of Austria who fled the country as the Nazis took over. As one of his neighbors described it, "He survived the Nazis, but he didn't survive going to Macy's."

Salzinger and his wife took the 3 Train to Macy's one day just before Halloween.

Suddenly, a guy came running towards them. He was trying to catch the train they were leaving.

Ms. Chitayat saw the blood, and saw that her husband was not moving.

"I kept screaming 'oh my God, Kurt, Kurt!" she said.

The man who knocked them over stopped, looked at Salzinger, bleeding and motionless on the platform, and got right on the train.

Salzinger, an author, professor, father and a husband died days later.

Police have not been able to find the man who knocked him over.
