Dayton: At least 9 dead, 26 injured in second US mass shooting within 24 hours, police say

DAYTON, Ohio -- Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.
Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1 a.m., but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly."
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the gunman in a mass shooting that killed nine people in Ohio was wearing body armor and had extra magazines.
She says Dayton police officers patrolling the area fired on the shooter within a minute, killing him. She said "hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today" if police hadn't acted quickly.
The mayor said at a press conference Sunday morning that 26 people have been injured and are at local hospitals.
Officials say it's too early to provide details on the suspect's identity.
The suspected shooter's identity has not been released.
Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn't have details on how many.
With a population of around 140,000 Dayton is in western Ohio, around 55 miles northeast of Cincinnati, 75 miles west of Columbus and 120 miles east of Indianapolis. The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that's home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters.
Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation. A family assistance center will be set up at the Dayton Convention Center.
The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.
Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.
The El Paso shooting was the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, according to the AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed - not including the offender - over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive.
That makes Sunday's shooting in Dayton the 22nd mass killing in the U.S. this year.
Dayton: At least 9 dead, 26 injured in second US mass shooting within 24 hours, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News