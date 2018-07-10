Nine displaced after fire at Fiddler's Green in San Francisco

Officials say one firefighter was injured and nine people were displaced after a fire broke out at Fiddler's Green, a bar housed in a building that survived the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco.. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fiddler's Green in San Francisco has been red tagged after the bar caught on fire Monday night.

According to the bar's website, the building has been in the city since 1901 and survived the 1906 earthquake.

Firefighters got the call just before midnight and found that the fire was in between buildings and tough to get to. "A lot of the truck companies were in there with axes and ceiling hooks and a saw and opening up the walls and ceilings to reveal the fire and then the engine companies would put water on it," San Francisco Fire Captain Sherman Tillman said.

ABC7 News talked to people who went to the bar frequently. They say this place really unites locals who work in the tourism industry on the border of North Beach and Fisherman's Wharf.

Fiddler's Green was full of customers Monday when some of them realized the bar was on fire. "I was bartending inside and some people outside came screaming that there was a fire, so I came outside to look at the building and it was on fire from the side," Rob Biasotti said.

Some people made such a fast escape that they left their drinks behind. Everyone got out OK, but the Fiddler's Green and the buildings on either side have some serious damage.

This building became the Fiddler's Green in 1991.

The fire captain says a total of nine people were displaced, including five tourists who were staying in an Airbnb.

One firefighter suffered a cut on his hand and had to be taken to the hospital and there were no other injuries reported.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of this fire, but said it does not look suspicious.
