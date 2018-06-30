9-month-old baby dies from choking on balloon

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother warns other parents after baby dies from choking on balloon (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS --
An Indianapolis mother has a warning for other parents after her baby choked to death on a balloon.

Katie Chamberlain and her four boys were filling up water balloons last month when her 9-month-old son Justin accidentally swallowed one.

RELATED: Georgia police officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby

Chamberlain said Justin started to turn blue, so she rushed over to give him CPR but it was too late.

"It was just so fast. I couldn't even get to him fast enough before the balloon was gone and he couldn't breathe anymore," Chamberlain said

Doctors say balloons are one of the most deadly choking hazards for children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chokingbabyparentingwarningu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News