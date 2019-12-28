2 killed, 7 injured in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Two men were killed and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting while they were filming a music video in Texas, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said a group of men were in the area filming a music video in the parking lot of a nearby business park off of I-45 N.



"All of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed," he said.

A total of nine people were shot. Two men were found dead on the scene, and the others were hospitalized, some in critical condition.

Gonzalez described the victims as young Hispanic males in their 20s.



"We believe there could still be more (victims) that are injured that happened to leave the scene before we got here," he said.

Gonzalez also said the shooters were in cars and others may have been on foot. A description of the suspects was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasdeadly shootingshootingharris county sheriffs officeperson killedinvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crooks target outdoor home security cameras in San Jose
Vallejo PD 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone
Warriors give back to Paradise High basketball players
Friends, classmates set up makeshift memorial for fatal Pleasanton crash victims
NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover
SF streets and homeless are still issues during holidays
Texas trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Show More
Sunday night football fever for 49ers fans
Sonoma County Airport breaking passenger records
WATCH IN 60: 3 teens killed in crash ID'd, box truck accident, 1956 sign in SF
What you need to know about California's new privacy law
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News