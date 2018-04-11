9-year-old dies after hit-and-run crash in East Oakland

By
EAST OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A 9-year-old child has died and a 25-year-old woman and two other children were injured after their Toyota Corolla was hit by an SUV Tuesday night that was traveling, witnesses say, at high speeds.

The horrific accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Paxton Avenue in East Oakland.

The female driver and the 9-year-old child were listed in critical condition but the 9-year-old passed away, police say. An 8 year old and 10 year old, both females, are said to be stable.

It's not known if alcohol was a contributing factor.



Witnesses told ABC7 News three men in an Infiniti SUV fled the scene after the collision. They say the driver was knocked unconscious after the crash, but ran off after residents revived him.

Police would not say if the female driver of the Toyota is the mother of the three children.

Neighbors told ABC7 News 35th Avenue has become a "highway" where cars speed throughout the day and night, even though there is a flashing light at a passenger crosswalk near a school that says the speed limit is 25 miles an hour.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo, who represents the area, says the problem is lack of police enforcement of the speed limits there and in other parts of his district which has a high concentration of families and children.

Police are asking the public's help in locating the driver of the SUV.
