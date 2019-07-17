9-year-old girl's sketch may help Utah police solve theft crime

Police in Utah may be closer to solving a crime thanks to a sketch by a 9-year-old girl.

Symoni Berg saw someone take off in a truck after stealing a package from her family's front porch last weekend.

Symoni drew officers a picture, which is a pretty good representation of the actual truck seen in a surveillance photo.

Police are now working to find out who owns the truck and say the photo is actually helping investigators narrow down who they are looking for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahchildrensketchfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News