9/11 attacks: By the numbers

Victims:

2,977 people were killed





2,753 died at the World Trade Center Site





343 of them were New York City firefighters





23 were NYPD officers





37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey





184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon





40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania





Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses

Facts:

19 men hijacked 4 planes





60 percent of the World Trade Center victims' remains have been identified as of Sept. 2019

NEW YORK -- The 9/11 terror attacks were the deadliest ever to occur on American soil.A group of terrorists hijacked four airplanes, sending two of them into the World Trade Center towers and another into the Pentagon -- with the other flight crash landing in a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field.There were 2,977 innocent lives lost.It is a day that will never be forgotten in the hearts of the American people.Here's a look back at the September 11 attacks by the numbers.