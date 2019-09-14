A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers

We're disappointed to notify you that ABC7, as well as Disney-owned channels like the Disney and ESPN channels and Freeform, are no longer available on DIRECTV and AT&T video platforms.For the past several months, we have worked hard to reach a fair, market-based agreement with AT&T.This constructive approach is the same one we have used to successfully reach deals with every other major cable, satellite, telco and streaming service in the markets we serve.Unfortunately, AT&T has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us. As a result, DIRECTV and AT&T video customers are forced to pay full price for their pay TV bill without ABC7, the Disney and ESPN channels, and Freeform.We remain fully committed to reaching a deal that restores our station for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers.You can help resolve this matter. If you contact AT&T and let them know you want (ABC STATION), it may help us reach a deal. Contact them today at 888-741-4388.Also, you have more choices than ever before: ABC7 has agreements with every other major pay-TV provider in your area, as well streaming services such as YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and Hulu with Live TV - all of which can be activated immediately without a service call. And we are always available free over-the-air. To learn more visitWe will post updates here as our negotiations continue. Please share this information with any of your friends who also subscribe to DIRECTV and AT&T video services. And thank you for reading this message and being part of our community."Our contract with AT&T for the ABC, ESPN, Disney, and Freeform networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so.""We're disappointed to see The Walt Disney Co. put their viewers into the middle of negotiations. We are on the side of consumer choice and value and want to keep Disney channels and owned-and-operated local ABC stations in eight cities in our customers' lineups. We hope to avoid any interruption to the services some of our customers care about. Our goal is always to deliver the content our customers want at a value that also makes sense to them. We'll continue to fight for that here and appreciate their patience while we work this matter out."