SFPD statistics show 567% increase in hate crimes against AAPI community in 2021

The number of victims targeted in anti-Asian crimes rose to 60 victims in 2021, up from 9 victims in 2020 -- a 567% increase.
"The number of hate crimes targeting members of our AAPI communities is alarming, but it's important to remember that San Francisco police officers have made arrests in the majority of these cases," said Chief Scott.
The chief said one perpetrator has been charged with 31 hate crime enhancements alone - more than half of last year's cases.
"Hate crimes represent one of SFPD's highest clearance rates for any crime category, and we hope that sends a forceful message to would-be hate criminals considering any kind of bias-motivated attack in our city -- San Francisco will hold you accountable," Chief Scott said.
