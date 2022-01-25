SFPD statistics show 567% increase in hate crimes against AAPI community in 2021

A San Francisco police officer is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At a news conference with Mayor London Breed and leaders from San Francisco's Asian-American and Pacific-Islander (AAPI) communities in Chinatown this morning, Police Chief Bill Scott released his department's preliminary statistics on hate crimes in San Francisco for 2021.

The number of victims targeted in anti-Asian crimes rose to 60 victims in 2021, up from 9 victims in 2020 -- a 567% increase.

"The number of hate crimes targeting members of our AAPI communities is alarming, but it's important to remember that San Francisco police officers have made arrests in the majority of these cases," said Chief Scott.

The chief said one perpetrator has been charged with 31 hate crime enhancements alone - more than half of last year's cases.

"Hate crimes represent one of SFPD's highest clearance rates for any crime category, and we hope that sends a forceful message to would-be hate criminals considering any kind of bias-motivated attack in our city -- San Francisco will hold you accountable," Chief Scott said.

Related stories and videos:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscohate crimeracismsfpdlondon breedasian americanviolencecommunity
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parents debate push to require COVID-19 vaccine for CA students
SAT going digital in shifting college admissions atmosphere
If Barry Bonds isn't a Hall of Famer by the end of the day, it's a ...
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
Officials ID man shot, killed by police at SFO
49ers fans 'coming in full force' to NFC Championship in SoCal
EDD stops payments to struggling mom amid massive disability freeze
Show More
COVID-19 impact: Marin Brewing Company closing after 3 decades
49ers Fan of the Year organized 1st mass vaccination clinic in Calif.
UCSF neurologist study reveals connections to COVID brain fog
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
COVID-19 updates: WHO warns of rising cases of omicron sub-variant
More TOP STORIES News