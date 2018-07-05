CHILD ABANDONED

Abandoned child discovered in at LA's Union Station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a child that was discovered abandoned at Union Station on Wednesday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a non-communicative child that was discovered at Union Station on Wednesday night.

UPDATE: Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say

Authorities have described the child as a 5- to 7-year-old black male standing 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds.

The boy has brown eyes, long black hair that is braided and is wearing a blue down jacket, white tank top shirt, beige pants and grey tennis shoes.

L.A. Police Department officers assigned to the Transit Services Division located the unattended boy around 7 p.m. A sign language interpreter unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with him.

Video surveillance showed a black woman in her 20s abandoning the boy at Union Station, police said.

The child is possibly autistic, according to officials.

Anyone who has seen or has any information regarding the whereabouts of the child are urged to contact the LAPD Transit Services Division at 213-922-1410.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedchild neglectautismLos AngelesSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
CHILD ABANDONED
Bay Area woman charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Newborn found abandoned in Arizona airport bathroom
More child abandoned
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
More News