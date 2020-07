Lead and facilitate diversity & inclusion editorial discussions in your respective newsrooms.



The ideal candidates will be responsible for offering creative and innovative ideas for better story-telling as well as have the ability to work under deadline. They will also collaborate with other stations and teams for joint projects or special features and brainstorm different story angles and ways to increase social media presence. Understanding of digital platforms and social media preferred.



5 years of journalism experience; Significant experience producing longform content



Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, shooting, producing, writing, editing and presenting across all platforms



Significant reporting experience and sources in the area of Race & Culture



Candidates must be able to effectively manage story assignments and production in addition to collaborating with the Race & Culture Executive Producers and multiskilled journalists across OTV's 8 markets



Insatiable curiosity - you just have to dig deeper to find the truth



Strong editorial judgement



Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in



Experience performing well under pressure



A pro at social media and other digital tools





Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience



Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#Journalist, Race & Culture Unit (Walt Disney Television), create a candidate profile and upload your resume. You must also send a cover letter and at least two writing samples to be considered for the position.NO PHONE CALLS PLEASEThe Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.Walt Disney Television is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.