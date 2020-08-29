This Week in ABC7 Originals

Community & Events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Check out the latest new and exclusive content the ABC7 Bay Area app has to offer.

This week we share the latest installment of our COVID-19 Diaries. ABC7 News Executive Producer Heather Tuggle Pitman recounts her experiences contracting coronavirus while dealing with her brother's unexpected death in rural East Texas.

