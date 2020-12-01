Day of Giving: How to help in your community

GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Full list of organizations across San Francisco Bay Area to donate to
If you need ideas, we've created a short list of vetted organizations that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area. The list of community groups will be updated periodically.
We have a full day of stories on ABC7 Tuesday to highlight some of the groups that are doing great work across the region. You can watch live on abc7news.com at the times below or check this page later for the full reports.
- Junior Achievement NorCal
- 6 a.m. - Code Tenderloin
- 11 a.m. - Ronald McDonald House
- 11 a.m. - Kids & Art
- 3 p.m. - Ayudando Latinos A Soñar
- 3 p.m. - LifeLong Medical Care
- 3 p.m. - Mission Food Hub
- 4 p.m. - ROCK - Real Options for City Kids
- 4 p.m. - Help A Mother Out
- 5 p.m. - Friends of Camp Concord
- 6 p.m. - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area
- 6 p.m. - Camp Okizu
ABC7 and Disney are also proud to Feed the Love this holiday season. Visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need through Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.
Make your holiday donation go further at Disney store and shopDisney.com! Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated through December 13.
You can donate to these organizations below to help Feed the Love:
