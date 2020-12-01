Give Where You Live

Day of Giving: How to help in your community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This holiday season is a time to Give Where You Live. Share the joy of the holidays by donating to your favorite local charities.

GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Full list of organizations across San Francisco Bay Area to donate to

If you need ideas, we've created a short list of vetted organizations that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area. The list of community groups will be updated periodically.

We have a full day of stories on ABC7 Tuesday to highlight some of the groups that are doing great work across the region. You can watch live on abc7news.com at the times below or check this page later for the full reports.


Check out our stories below about how people are giving back to their communities:

  • 'Herculean effort': Concord nonprofit feeding triple the amount of people for Thanksgiving this year

  • Berkeley raises nearly $4.5M to help 700 small businesses, tenants struggling during pandemic

  • 40 Latino nonprofits in California awarded $2 million in grants during COVID-19 pandemic


    • RELATED: Give Where You Live: Donate to Bay Area food banks

    ABC7 and Disney are also proud to Feed the Love this holiday season. Visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need through Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.

    Make your holiday donation go further at Disney store and shopDisney.com! Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated through December 13.

    You can donate to these organizations below to help Feed the Love:

  • Disney's Feed the Love

  • Feeding America

  • Toys for Tots

  • One Simple Wish


    • If you'd like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.


    Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.
    LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
    GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE
    LIST: Napa Co. organizations to donate to this holiday season
    LIST: Contra Costa Co. organizations to donate to this holiday season
    LIST: Alameda Co. organizations to donate to this holiday season
    LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
    EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
    LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
    Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
    Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
    CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
    NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
    This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
    COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
    Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
    Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
    Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
    CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
