ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area

Not all evacuees from the Carr Fire have been allowed to return home, but some have been reunited with the animals they had to leave behind.Here's the story of one woman who found out her beloved horse was still alive thanks to ABC7.You can't say everything is back to normal for Teri Fox of Redding and her 3-year-old mare, Elli. "She's got a puncture wound here and a puncture and then some lacerations right there," Fox said.But there are no burns, even though she was running loose in the thick of the Carr Fire.Elli is one of three formerly wild horses that Fox was trying to evacuate by trailer as the flames closed in. But Elli refused to get in."I had to turn my back on her and make a hard decision to leave her there," Fox said.There were rumors that Elli had been spotted in various areas, but nothing solid until someone told her to look at video from ABC7's Laura Anthony and Randy Davis of fire crews trying to calm a runaway horse."It's gotta be her, it looks just like her," Fox said.But Elli got away. Later, someone who Fox thinks was animal control located Elli and reunited them.It's not all over yet.Fox's home survived but it's still in the evacuation zone. However, she is staying with a new friend, Joni Maggini, who is putting up her horses and her family until they can go home."I've made a wonderful new friend in Teri. We've already made plans to go riding together after this is all over," Fox said.In addition to Fox's horses, Maggini has taken in other animals, including four baby goats, 30 chickens and two pot-bellied pigs"Strangers, these people are strangers and they just opened up their homes and said come on in," Fox said.And the evacuees are grateful and hoping to help out in return one day, without the fire as the incentive.