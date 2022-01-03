Top ABC7 Mornings team moments of 2021

Dodgers, err garbage truck arrives at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Reggie Aqui being asked out live on the air, to Jobina Fortson getting engaged, and Amy Hollyfield taking one of the shadiest shots ever at the Dodgers -- here's a look back at the top moments from the ABC7 Mornings team of 2021!

"Reggie, what is your story?" In a first for the ABC7 Mornings team, Anchor Reggie Aqui was asked out during a live interview.


"Oh look...the Dodgers are here." ABC7 Mornings reporter Amy Hollyfield threw major shade at the Dodgers when they, err a garbage truck, arrived at Oracle Park.


Reggie and Phil welcomed the adorable Rooster to the family!


ABC7 Mornings Anchor Kumasi Aaron was honored to be featured in The Sun Reporter, San Francisco's oldest Black Newspaper, for Women's History month!



Meteorologist Mike Nicco celebrated 15 years with ABC7 Mornings and announced he is moving to an exciting new assignment at KGO-TV!
After 15 years on the morning shift, Meteorologist Mike Nicco is getting a new assignment at ABC7 Bay Area.



Meteorologist Drew Tuma celebrated 7 years at KGO-TV and announced he will be coming to work full-time for ABC7 Mornings in 2022!


Meteorologist Drew Tuma will be joining ABC7 Mornings in January.



And the happiest, best moment of the year, Jobina Fortson said yes! Congratulations!
