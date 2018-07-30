Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Fire Weather Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3852490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
073018-kgo-pm-taxi-news-vid_2 (KGO)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Monday, July 30, 2018 09:26PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, July 30, 2018.
Report a Typo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
Complex Fire continues to threaten structures, surpasses 68,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Ferguson Fire continues slow march forward
Picture of homeless Mountain View web developer goes viral after he's shown offering resume
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
Rarely seen fire tornadoes spark research to forecast wildfire intensity
Show More
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
LeBron James opens school for at-risk students in Ohio
Do you have enough fire insurance?
ABC7 Star: Registered nurse and lactation consultant Serena Meyer
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
More News