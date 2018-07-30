ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

073018-kgo-pm-taxi-news-vid_2 (KGO)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, July 30, 2018.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
Complex Fire continues to threaten structures, surpasses 68,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Ferguson Fire continues slow march forward
Picture of homeless Mountain View web developer goes viral after he's shown offering resume
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
Rarely seen fire tornadoes spark research to forecast wildfire intensity
Show More
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
LeBron James opens school for at-risk students in Ohio
Do you have enough fire insurance?
ABC7 Star: Registered nurse and lactation consultant Serena Meyer
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
More News