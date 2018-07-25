Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3825077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (KGO)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 08:24PM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Report a Typo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
245-acre Clayton fire destroys 1 residence, evacuations ordered
San Martin brush fire destroys 1 structure, burns dozens of acres
Real or Not? The Oakland A's will be a playoff team
Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
Body camera captures police restraining 10-year-old
Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do
VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
Show More
49ers' Garoppolo talks porn star date, Sherman addresses injury
Nia Wilson's family attends hearing for BART stabbing suspect
SFPD still searching for suspect in 2016 murder case
#DearBART questions get answers from officials
North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at daughter's school
More News