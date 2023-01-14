Man carrying gun in SF's Mission arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News was on scene in the Mission District on Thursday, Jan. 5 when one of our field crews heard several loud gunshots ring out from somewhere nearby.

They were near the intersection of 16th and Valencia Streets in the early evening during the time of the incident.

After hearing the gunshots, an ABC7 News photojournalist saw and then recorded a man walking down the sidewalk with what appeared to be some sort of assault rifle.

The photojournalist called for police, who found several bullet casings in the area upon their arrival.

The San Francisco Police Department tells ABC7 a person has been arrested.