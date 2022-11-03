  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Job opening: Newscast producer

Date posted: 11/2/22

KGO logo
Thursday, November 3, 2022 3:14PM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KGO News Producer - Full Time (Non-Union)

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco is looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements.

Key responsibilities include:

  • This strong Producer will work collaboratively and will be responsible for story development and context, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements.
  • Proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news.
  • Contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings.
  • A self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel while supporting and contributing to an inclusive culture.
  • Candidates must embrace multi-platform content creation for TV, digital platforms and social media.
  • Well organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.

Our ideal candidate is:

  • A self-starter
  • Works collaboratively
  • Exercises exemplary news judgement

Basic qualifications:

  • Minimum of three years' experience producing at a local news station
  • Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Required education:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

  • Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10031879 (Newscast Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.