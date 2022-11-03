Job opening: Newscast producer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KGO News Producer - Full Time (Non-Union)
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco is looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements.
Key responsibilities include:
- This strong Producer will work collaboratively and will be responsible for story development and context, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements.
- Proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news.
- Contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings.
- A self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel while supporting and contributing to an inclusive culture.
- Candidates must embrace multi-platform content creation for TV, digital platforms and social media.
- Well organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.
Our ideal candidate is:
- A self-starter
- Works collaboratively
- Exercises exemplary news judgement
Basic qualifications:
- Minimum of three years' experience producing at a local news station
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Required education:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
Preferred Education:
- Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10031879 (Newscast Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.