Job opening: Newscast producer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KGO News Producer - Full Time (Non-Union)

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco is looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements.

Key responsibilities include:

This strong Producer will work collaboratively and will be responsible for story development and context, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements.

Proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news.

Contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings.

A self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel while supporting and contributing to an inclusive culture.

Candidates must embrace multi-platform content creation for TV, digital platforms and social media.

Well organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.

Our ideal candidate is:

A self-starter

Works collaboratively

Exercises exemplary news judgement

Basic qualifications:

Minimum of three years' experience producing at a local news station

Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Required education:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10031879 (Newscast Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.