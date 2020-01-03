Meet Perfect Pet Canelo!

Meet Canelo at the San Francisco SPCA! He's handsome fellow who comes with cute bent ears. He can be spooked by other dogs so he wants to be the only dog in your home. Canelo loves to do tricks for treats. He's a good walker who wants to live in a low dog traffic neighborhood, with only adults in the home. Once he knows you, he's going to stick to you like a sugar on a churro. This cute lap dog is waiting to meet you.201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70228323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-213310342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377