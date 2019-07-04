Ridgecrest Earthquake

California Quake: ABC7 News reporters describe buildings 'swaying' during 6.4 quake in Manhattan Beach, Venice Beach

By and
LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Did you feel it? ABC7 News reporters Amy Hollyfield and Chris Nguyen sure did. They both went on vacation to Southern California when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the region.

Hollyfield felt the shaking in Manhattan Beach. She says she was relaxing on the couch when things started moving.

"Definitely just rocked and rolled from that earthquake!! My friend says her light hasn't swayed like this in 12 years!!" she tweeted.


At first, Hollyfield says she wasn't sure what was happening.

"Is this an earthquake? I think this is an earthquake," she thought to herself. "And then it kept going."

Hollyfield says nothing fell off shelves, so she remained calm before she noticed the chandelier swaying back and forth.

Ten miles away in Venice Beach, Nguyen was at a workout studio when he felt the earth move.


"I had just got done working out, sitting in the lobby, drinking a smoothie when all of a sudden I felt the building start to sway," he said. "I turned to my sister because it thought I was going crazy then the swaying got a little stronger."

Nguyen says the building he was in had floor to ceiling windows and a lot of overhead lights.


"Keep in mind, this was all within the matter of 5 seconds or so, but when you are in it -- you feel like it's much longer than it really is, said Nguyen.

Neither ABC7 reporter were not hurt.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiaearthquakesouthern californiadisasterridgecrest earthquakeusgsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Satellite images show dramatic view of Ridgecrest earthquake
Ridgecrest man reaches into fissure following earthquakes
Quake expert reveals which buildings in Bay Area are at greatest risk
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News