Society

The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations

In part 2 of our FACEism series, we look at a controversial 1968 episode of "Star Trek" that featured the first interracial kiss on television.
It was a kiss that changed the world. Or at least started to.

It happened on one of the most imaginative shows in history.

While some celebrated the moment. many others hated it.

All because of the color of their skin.

When Captain Kirk kissed Uhura on "Star Trek" in 1968, it was the first kiss between people of different races on television.

"That was shocking," recalls George Takei, who played Lt. Sulu on the groundbreaking sci-fi show. "That was never done on television"

In the video above, Eyewitness News explores the interracial kiss, the outraged reaction and how mixed couples at that time had to fight for their rights simply to love each other.

It's all part of the "FACEism" series that seeks to examine stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

See part 1 of the FACEism series, on the history of blackface, here.
EMBED More News Videos

If someone asks "What's wrong with blackface?" a look at the history of segregation and Jim Crow laws in this country may help provide an answer.



The FACEism series will continue Tuesday with a report called "Where are you from?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytelevisionfaceismracism
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Shark attack: Bay Area man bitten 6 times at Florida beach
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled today and tomorrow
Vacaville barbershop to contest cease and desist order
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Dr. Fauci speaks at virtual UC Berkeley event about COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: US reports more than 56,000 new cases
East Bay rallies behind beloved community group after theft
More TOP STORIES News