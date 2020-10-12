Halloween decor's realism at California home prompts multiple calls requesting fire department response

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6895329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mad Science Los Angeles, based in Sylmar, has educational activities for children and is gearing up for a Halloween event.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside, California family's Halloween decor is so realistic that multiple people have made emergency phone calls summoning firefighters to the home.To say Carmen and Travis Long love Halloween is an understatement.They began creating their "Pirates of the Caribbean"-themed creation three years ago."We've been adding things every year," said homeowner Carmen Long. "It started with just skeletons, then we added a cannon in the back and the ship, the pretend fire on the side."The make-believe blaze is so realistic that passersby have called the fire department numerous times.Onlookers can watch the creative show every Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of Chapman Place and Magnolia Avenue.