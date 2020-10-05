Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts now on sale

Krispy Kreme's latest specialty batch of doughnuts are a bit frightening but just as delicious as their standard line of treats.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is celebrating Halloween early with its "Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts," featuring "Frank" Frankenstein, "Wolfie" the werewolf and "Drake" the vampire.

The doughnuts go on sale on Monday.

On Saturdays in October, customers can also get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Shark attack: Bay Area man bitten 6 times at Florida beach
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled today and tomorrow
Vacaville barbershop to contest cease and desist order
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Dr. Fauci speaks at virtual UC Berkeley event about COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: US reports more than 56,000 new cases
East Bay rallies behind beloved community group after theft
More TOP STORIES News