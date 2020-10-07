Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce the winner of 'Live's Healthcare Hero $100k Giveaway'

New York City -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced Wednesday that Bronx nurse Jose Perpignan, Jr. was the winner of "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway."

The show teamed up with the online digital personal finance company SoFi to award $100,000 to a member of the medical community working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to pay off his or her student loans.

"Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway" called for viewers to nominate a doctor or nurse who made a major difference during the pandemic, detailing their sacrifices and what they had done to support their local communities.

After receiving thousands of entries, hosts Ripa and Seacrest surprised Perpignan with the announcement that he had been selected for the award.

Perpignan works at the New York-Presbyterian/Columbia ICU and was nominated for "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway" by his friend Erika Hunte.

He was selected for his community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis, advocating for PPE equipment for healthcare workers, and ensuring elderly residents' safety in his neighborhood with grocery and medication deliveries.

He also traveled to McAllen, Texas as a supporting travel nurse and co-founded the Greater New York City Black Nurses Association (GNYCBNA).

"Jose never thought twice about putting his health at risk to serve his patients and his community," said Hunte, in her nomination letter.

A native of Brooklyn, Perpignan was the first in his family to graduate from college, is also married and a father of two.

"This will really put me in a space to focus more on my goals and giving back to the community, which is what I've dreamed of doing for a very long time," said Perpignan, on learning that he was the winner of "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs weekdays on this ABC station. Check local listings.
