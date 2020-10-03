Pets & Animals

Bulldog puppy born with Mickey Mouse ears on its back

Minnie's dog dad says he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.
RIVERSIDE, California -- This super cute pooch could easily join Mickey Mouse's clubhouse!

Meet "Minnie Mouse," the bulldog puppy who has an image of Mickey's famous ears on her back.

Minnie's dog dad said he noticed the mark and decided to post some photos online.

"I went to a Mickey Mouse fan club and I put the picture of her on there and put her in different positions around the room and I asked, 'Can you help me find my Minnie Mouse? I seem to have lost her.' And just make it so the kids can play with it and stuff like that. And then I put her all around the room and took pictures and put it all together and said I think I got a mouse problem," said Minnie's dog dad Donald Hawecker.

Hawecker said he's been offered big bucks for Minnie, but he gave her to his mom.
