Society

Report says poor planning, heat caused California blackouts

A new report says California's poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts during an August heat wave.
A new report says California's poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts during an August heat wave.

More than 800,000 homes and businesses briefly had their power cut during Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, when temperatures hit triple digits.

A preliminary analysis requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state didn't properly plan for covering the evening hours, when solar power plant production fell.

The report also said the "heat storm" that covered many Western states made it harder to find imported electricity.

It said such events are becoming increasingly common because of climate change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsompower outageheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Shark attack: Bay Area man bitten 6 times at Florida beach
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled today and tomorrow
Vacaville barbershop to contest cease and desist order
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Dr. Fauci speaks at virtual UC Berkeley event about COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: US reports more than 56,000 new cases
East Bay rallies behind beloved community group after theft
More TOP STORIES News