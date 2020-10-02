u.s. supreme court

How the Supreme Court justice nomination process works

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the country's high court.

Now that a nominee has been named - what happens next?

RELATED: Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the first University of Notre Dame graduate and faculty member to be nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.



After a president nominates someone to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Senate votes - which requires a simple majority. That means 51 out of 100 senators have to approve of the president's nominee.

This way, both the executive and legislative branches of the government have a voice in the process.

Before the full Senate can vote, the nominee will be vetted by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee will check the nominee's credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions.

RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett becomes 1st Notre Dame grad, faculty member to be nominated for Supreme Court

Then, the committee will hold a public hearing and vote. Afterward, the full Senate votes - that's where the simple majority comes in.

If at least 51 senators approve of the nominee, they're sworn in.

If there's a tie, Vice President Mike Pence would vote to break it.

If the senators don't approve of the nominee, the president will have to go back to his list of candidates and select someone new.

On average, it takes about two months for the Senate to confirm a nominee, but Barrett is expected to be confirmed before Election Day, Nov. 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.spotoncommunity journalistjudgesupreme court2020 presidential electionu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. SUPREME COURT
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
Trump to select Supreme Court nominee. What's next?
What to know about Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's SCOTUS pick
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Shark attack: Bay Area man bitten 6 times at Florida beach
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled today and tomorrow
Vacaville barbershop to contest cease and desist order
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Dr. Fauci speaks at virtual UC Berkeley event about COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: US reports more than 56,000 new cases
East Bay rallies behind beloved community group after theft
More TOP STORIES News