Trump, contagious at White House, back to downplaying COVID-19; Doctor says president has 'no symptoms'

President Donald Trump will spend a "few days" at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.