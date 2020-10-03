Health & Fitness

Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents

BETHESDA, Maryland -- It's known as Ward 71, that presidential suite inside Walter Reed Medical Center where the president and other high ranking administration officials receive medical care.

President Donald Trump will work here for several days after he tested positive for COVID-19 and came down with symptoms of the virus.

RELATED: President Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports

The suite has offices and conference rooms to receive visitors and hold meetings. It even has a dining room to make high profile guests feel more at home.

For years, Walter Reed has served as the main medical care facility outside The White House for America's presidents.

Ronald Reagan stayed there for surgery. Richard Nixon fought pneumonia there. John F. Kennedy's body was taken there on that fateful day in 1963 after arriving from Dallas.

Inside, there are bedrooms for the president and first lady and guests and while much is kept private about the facility, archival descriptions show there are nine rooms that cover a full floor of the old building.

It's where Trump will call home for the next several days and where he will continue to keep up with his official duties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandhospitalabc newspresident donald trumpgood morning americacovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Shark attack: Bay Area man bitten 6 times at Florida beach
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled today and tomorrow
Vacaville barbershop to contest cease and desist order
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Dr. Fauci speaks at virtual UC Berkeley event about COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: US reports more than 56,000 new cases
East Bay rallies behind beloved community group after theft
More TOP STORIES News