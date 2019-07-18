ABC7's Spencer Christian, Mickey Mouse surprise patients at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a special day at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, as Mickey Mouse and ABC7's Spencer Christian visited the young patients.Spencer and Mickey surprised the kids and their families with toys from their favorite Disney movies.Disney, the parent company of ABC7, donated boxes of toys, books, movies, and games.They do so every year at more than 450 children's hospitals around the country.This is all part of Disney's broader initiative, Disney Team of Heroes, through which they have committed more than $100 million in company resources to help reimagine the patient and family experience in children's hospitals around the world.This time, it just so happened the visit occurred on Disneyland's birthday - What a perfect way to celebrate!