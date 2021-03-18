amber alert

Abducted 2-year-old Oakland boy found safe, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An AMBER Alert for an abducted two-year-old boy has been cancelled after police say he was found safe.

Michael was dropped off at the OPD's Eastmont Substation where he is "completely healthy," according to officers. Authorities say they are still working on details on who dropped Michael off



THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was abducted in Oakland on Tuesday night, police said.

The suspect, Tinasha, is described as 30 to 35-year-old Black female who is 5 feet tall and 200 pounds. Tinasha was last seen wearing a blonde wig with ponytails, a black jacket and black pants and she had rings on each finger.

Police say Michael Hamilton's aunt was watching for him Tuesday night when she went to a store at East 27th Street and Fruitvale Avenue. Michael's aunt went into the store and Tanisha drove away with the child, according to police.

Tinasha was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.

Police say they learned of the kidnapping on Wednesday night even though it happened on Tuesday.

Michael is 3 feet tall, 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is urged to call 911 immediately or the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (510) 238-3641



Bay City News has contributed to this report.
