Accusers of Menlo Park sexual assault suspect now number 20

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- A 59-year-old man living in unincorporated Menlo Park was arrested Wednesday on a $5 million warrant for multiple counts of various sexual assault charges, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Since Randolph Haldeman was initially arrested at his home on July 25, six more victims, ranging in age from 6 to 16, have come forward to report assaults, bringing the total to 20.

"This case was high profile as the suspect made bail within hours of being arrested the first time and it was a major shock to the Ladera and Portola Valley communities," Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said in an announcement of the new arrest.

All the alleged sexual assaults on the new charges were committed at Haldeman's residence in unincorporated Menlo Park, officials said.

Haldeman is being held at Maguire Correctional Facility on charges that include oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance and sodomy by anesthesia or controlled substance.

Investigators believe there are potentially more victims and "encourage anyone who had any contact with the suspect, allowed him to be around their child/children, or believe anyone may have been victimized" to contact Detective Joseph Fava at (650) 363-4192/ jfavasmcgov.org or Detective Ron Derespini at (650) 363-4055 / rderespinismcgov.org.
