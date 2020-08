Here's what you need to know about all the fires burning in the Bay Area

CZU Lightning Complex Fire

Acres burned: 40,000

Containment: 0%

Evacuation orders in San Mateo County:

Butano Community Area

Community of Loma Mar

Dearborn Park

Pescadero Creek County Park

Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls community

Butano Creek drainage area

South Skyline Blvd.

Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve

Middleton Tract Area

Portola Redwoods State Park & Portola Heights Community Area

Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County:

Zayante

Felton and surrounding areas

From Davenport south to Santa Cruz City limits, including Davenport Landing and Coast Road

Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast

Ben Lomond and Lompico

Areas west of Highway 9 to Empire Grade

Waterman Gap Loop

Upper CA-236

Boulder Creek areas of Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Lower and Upper China Grade, Little Basin, Kings Highway, Lower Jamison Creek, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane, Last Chance and Big Basin State Park

Las Cumbres

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South

Saratoga Toll Road

San Lorenzo Park

Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive

Wildwood Road

Evacuation warnings in Santa Cruz County:

Scotts Valley areas west of Highway 17, including downtown Scotts Valley

UC Santa Cruz campus

Paradise Park

All areas south of Bear Creek between Highway 9 and Highway 17, down to the Santa Cruz city limits

Evacuation Centers:

Santa Cruz County: The Santa Cruz Fairgrounds have been set up as an evacuation center at 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville, as well as the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium at 307 Church St., and the 7th Day Adventists property on Soquel-San Jose Road.

San Mateo County: An evacuation center has been setup at Pescadero High School at 360 Butano Cutoff Road.

Road Closures:

Pescadero Creek Road between Alpine and Cloverdale Road

Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek

Alpine Road between Pescadero Creek and Skyline

Whitehouse Canyon Road at Highway 1

Portola Heights Road at Skyline

Highway 236 between Highway 9 and Jamison Creek

Highway 9 between Skyline and Western Avenue

LNU Lightning Complex Fires

Acres burned: 131,000

Containment: 0%

Hennessey Fire

Acres burned: 105,000

Containment: 0%

Aetna Fire:

Acres burned: 4,500

Containment: 0%

Wallbridge Fire:

Acres burned: 14,500

Containment: 0%

Meyers Fire:

Acres burned: 3,000

Containment: 0%

Round Fire:

Acres burned: 4,000

Containment: 0%

Austin Fire/13-4 Fire

Acres burned: 1,500

Containment: 0%

Evacuation orders:

East side of Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail

East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128

Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road

West side of Butts Canyon Road to the county line

Communities of Deer Park and Angwin

Pope Valley Road from Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Avenue

Aetna Springs Road from Pope Valley to the dead end

James Creek Road from Butts Canyon Road to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road from the Aetna Springs Road to Lake County line

Wragg Canyon Rd - from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

Chiles Pope Valley Road - From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

All of Berryessa Knoxville Road from the intersection with Highway 128 (southwest of Lake Berryessa) to the intersection with Eastside Road (northeast of the lake)

Everything immediately west of Lake Berryessa

Pope Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Berryessa Knoxville Road

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end

All of Steele Canyon Rd from Highway 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Subdivison

From Loma Vista Drive and Soda Canyon Road to the dead end

Snell Valley Road from Butts Canyon Road to Spanish Valley Trail, including the Berryessa estates

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road

Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

West of end of Mill Creek Road

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

The Big Brush, Venado, Big Ridge, Bradford Mountain and Dorman Canyon

Rocky Mountain, Fox Mountain, McCray Mountain, Armstrong Redwoods Reserve and Cazadero

Walbridge Ridge

Gilder Ridge and Mount Jackson

Little Black Mountain, Pole Mountain and Sunrise Mountain

Russian Gulch, Jenner Gulch, Bull Barn Gulch, Browns Gulch and Sawmill Gulch

Non-mission essential personnel at Travis Air Force Base and their family members must evacuate through the north and south gates immediately

Areas south of Alamo from I-80 to the Putah Creek Canal

West of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate 505 and north of Cherry Glenn Road Highway 128

Pleasants Valley Road

Quail Canyon, Miller Canyon, Mix Canyon and Gates Canyon areas

Area around Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley, including north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Hofacker Lane to Morgan Valley Road, East of Highway 29 and west of the Lake/Napa County line

Evacuation warnings:

Monticello Road from Vichy Avenue to Silverado Trail

Ink Grade, from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area

Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock

All residents in the city of Healdsburg

Northern Forestville in the area south of River Road, West of Covey Road, North of Front Street/Hwy. 116 and east of Martinelli Road

Area near Windsor that is west of Highway 101, east of the Russian River (to Windsor town limits), and north of where Windsor River Road dead ends into the river

Area near Camp Meeker and Occidental that is south of Russian River, west of Bohemian Highway, and north and east of Coleman Valley Road and Willow Creek Road

All areas south and west of Willow Creek Road, north of Coleman Valley Road and Wright Hill Road, east of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)

All areas west of Highway 29 (including areas west of St. Helena Creed Road)

North and east of the Lake/Napa county line, extending north to Anderson Springs Road continuing between the county line and Highway 175

South of Anderson Springs Road, Neft Road and the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Park

Intersection of Hofacker Lane and State Route 29, including Middletown proper

Road closures in Napa County:

Highway 128

Sage Canyon Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road

Lower Chiles Valley Road

Evacuation Centers:

Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street For animals, the Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct.

Solano Community College

Rodriguez High School

Fairfield High School

The Ulatis Community Center and McBride Community Center

Large animals can be take to the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo

Small animals can be dropped off at the Solano County animal shelter on Claybank Road

2400 Westshore Rd., Bodega Bay

13839 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg

2375 West 3rd St., Santa Rosa

4351 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa

500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol

SCU Lightning Complex Fires

Acres burned: 137,475

Containment: 5%

Deer Zone Fires

Calaveras Zone Fires

Canyon Zone Fires

Evacuation orders:

Frank Rains Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

East of Shingle Valley Road and everything east of Anderson Lake

East of Coyote Creek and Coyote Reservoir

East of the following roads: Roop Road, Leavesley Road, Crews Road, Ferguson Road

East and north of Highway 152

West of the Merced County line and north of Highway 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, east to the Stanislaus County line

East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Road, Sierra Road, Toyon Avenue and Mt. Hamilton Road to Three Springs Road

North of Mt. Hamilton Road to Three Springs Road

West of the fire perimeter

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line

West of San Antonio Valley Road

West of Mines Road to Santa Clara County line

East of 3 Springs Road and Mt. Hamilton Road

South of Santa Clara County Line

Evacuation warnings:

Mill Creek Road - City of Fremont

Area south of Metcalf Road, east of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore

Areas of Morgan Hill east of Cochrane Road; East of Hill Road and south of Main Avenue

Area of San Martin north of Maple Avenue, east of Foothill Avenue, north of San Martin Avenue, east of New Avenue

Far south San Jose west of Shingle Valley Road and everything West of Anderson Lake, west of Coyote Creek, west of Coyote Reservoir, north and west of Roop Road, between Coyote Reservoir Road and New Avenue

East of San Jose city limits, south of Mt. Hamilton Road

North of Metcalf Road and San Felipe Road, east to the county line

East of San Antonio Valley Road to Del Puerto Canyon Road to the county line

All areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and Diablo Grande Community

Holiday Drive at East Dunne Avenue

Coyote Reservoir Road at Roop Road

Canada Road at Highway 152

Highway 152 at Belle Station

Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway

Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.

Hwy 130 at Quinby Rd.

Creekside Middle School at 535 Peregrine Dr., Patterson, Calif.

160 N. Main St., Milpitas

Ann Sobrato High School, Performing Arts Building, Morgan Hill

Woodward Fire

Acres burned: 1,500

Containment: 0%

Evacuation warnings:

Shoreline Highway (State Route 1) between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes has sparked hundreds of wildfires around Northern California."Over the past 72 hours, California has experienced a historic lightning siege," said CAL FIRE division chief Jeremy Rahn. More than 10,800 lightning strikes started 367 new fires, Rahn said.He went on to add, "Firefighting resources are depleted as new fires continue to ignite." Over the past few days, the fires in Napa and San Mateo counties have exploded, prompting mandatory evacuations."When you're under evacuation, you'll hear deputies in the neighborhood with a hi-lo siren," said Sonoma Sheriff Mark Essick. The siren means you must evacuate.Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:Fires that started Sunday spread out of control Tuesday west of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. The largest of the fires is the August Fire (and CAL FIRE previously referred to the complex as the CZU August Lightning Complex). About 6,000 structures are threatened, according to CAL FIRE. Twenty homes have been destroyed, CAL FIRE said Wednesday night. Three firefighters have suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting the fire in Santa Cruz County, the sheriff said.San Mateo County:Santa Cruz County:The Lightning Complex is made up of the Hennessey, Gamble and other fires, which started in Napa County. They have since spread to Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake Counties. The complex exploded in size from Tuesday to Wednesday to at least 131,000 acres. It is still 0% contained. So far, 70 structures have been damaged, 105 additional structures have been destroyed and 30,500 are threatened. See more on the size of the individual fires below.The fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St. Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning. (Note: The Hennessey Fire has merged with other nearby fires, previously referred to as Gamble, Green, Markley, Spanish and Morgan fires.)The fire is burning in Napa County.The fire is burning west of Healdsburg in Sonoma County.The Meyers Fire is burning north of Jenner in Sonoma County.The fire is in Sonoma County.Several fires in western Sonoma County have forced the evacuation of 30,000 people along the Russian River, including Guerneville. The largest of them is called the Austin Fire or 13-4 Fire.Napa County:Sonoma County:Solano County:(Note: All Fairfield evacuations have been lifted.)Lake County:Napa County:Sonoma County:Lake County:Napa County:Solano County:Sonoma County:Twenty different fires across several counties are broken into three zones: Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone and Canyon Zone. They have burned 85,000 acres combined so far. The fires are burning in steep, dry areas, making it challenging for firefighters to attack them. Lightning is the suspected cause in many of the fires.Includes the Marsh Fire, Palm Fire, Round Fire and Briones FireIncludes the Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire and Reservoir FireIncludes the Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire and Peach FireAlameda/Stanislaus County:Santa Clara County:Alameda County:Santa Clara County:Stanislaus County:A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Point Reyes National Seashore adjacent to the Woodward Trail. The fire was spreading west of Olema Wednesday. Fire officials said 1,600 structures were threatened Thursday morning.Evacuation center: West Marin School, Point Reyes Station