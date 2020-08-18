Here's what you need to know about all the fires burning in the Bay Area

LIVE UPDATES: More on the fires burning around Northern California
"Over the past 72 hours, California has experienced a historic lightning siege," said CAL FIRE division chief Jeremy Rahn. More than 10,800 lightning strikes started 367 new fires, Rahn said.
He went on to add, "Firefighting resources are depleted as new fires continue to ignite." Over the past few days, the fires in Napa and San Mateo counties have exploded, prompting mandatory evacuations.
"When you're under evacuation, you'll hear deputies in the neighborhood with a hi-lo siren," said Sonoma Sheriff Mark Essick. The siren means you must evacuate.
Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:
CZU Lightning Complex FireSan Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
Fires that started Sunday spread out of control Tuesday west of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. The largest of the fires is the August Fire (and CAL FIRE previously referred to the complex as the CZU August Lightning Complex). About 6,000 structures are threatened, according to CAL FIRE. Twenty homes have been destroyed, CAL FIRE said Wednesday night. Three firefighters have suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting the fire in Santa Cruz County, the sheriff said.
- Acres burned: 40,000
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders in San Mateo County:
- Butano Community Area
- Community of Loma Mar
- Dearborn Park
- Pescadero Creek County Park
- Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls community
- Butano Creek drainage area
- South Skyline Blvd.
- Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve
- Middleton Tract Area
- Portola Redwoods State Park & Portola Heights Community Area
Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County:
- Zayante
- Felton and surrounding areas
- From Davenport south to Santa Cruz City limits, including Davenport Landing and Coast Road
- Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast
- Ben Lomond and Lompico
- Areas west of Highway 9 to Empire Grade
- Waterman Gap Loop
- Upper CA-236
- Boulder Creek areas of Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Lower and Upper China Grade, Little Basin, Kings Highway, Lower Jamison Creek, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane, Last Chance and Big Basin State Park
- Las Cumbres
- Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South
- Saratoga Toll Road
- San Lorenzo Park
- Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive
- Wildwood Road
Evacuation warnings in Santa Cruz County:
- Scotts Valley areas west of Highway 17, including downtown Scotts Valley
- UC Santa Cruz campus
- Paradise Park
- All areas south of Bear Creek between Highway 9 and Highway 17, down to the Santa Cruz city limits
Evacuation Centers:
- Santa Cruz County: The Santa Cruz Fairgrounds have been set up as an evacuation center at 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville, as well as the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium at 307 Church St., and the 7th Day Adventists property on Soquel-San Jose Road.
- San Mateo County: An evacuation center has been setup at Pescadero High School at 360 Butano Cutoff Road.
Road Closures:
San Mateo County:
- Pescadero Creek Road between Alpine and Cloverdale Road
- Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek
- Alpine Road between Pescadero Creek and Skyline
- Whitehouse Canyon Road at Highway 1
- Portola Heights Road at Skyline
Santa Cruz County:
- Highway 236 between Highway 9 and Jamison Creek
- Highway 9 between Skyline and Western Avenue
LNU Lightning Complex FiresNapa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties
The Lightning Complex is made up of the Hennessey, Gamble and other fires, which started in Napa County. They have since spread to Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake Counties. The complex exploded in size from Tuesday to Wednesday to at least 131,000 acres. It is still 0% contained. So far, 70 structures have been damaged, 105 additional structures have been destroyed and 30,500 are threatened. See more on the size of the individual fires below.
- Acres burned: 131,000
- Containment: 0%
Hennessey FireThe fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St. Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning. (Note: The Hennessey Fire has merged with other nearby fires, previously referred to as Gamble, Green, Markley, Spanish and Morgan fires.)
- Acres burned: 105,000
- Containment: 0%
Aetna Fire:The fire is burning in Napa County.
- Acres burned: 4,500
- Containment: 0%
Wallbridge Fire:The fire is burning west of Healdsburg in Sonoma County.
- Acres burned: 14,500
- Containment: 0%
Meyers Fire:The Meyers Fire is burning north of Jenner in Sonoma County.
- Acres burned: 3,000
- Containment: 0%
Round Fire:The fire is in Sonoma County.
- Acres burned: 4,000
- Containment: 0%
Austin Fire/13-4 FireSeveral fires in western Sonoma County have forced the evacuation of 30,000 people along the Russian River, including Guerneville. The largest of them is called the Austin Fire or 13-4 Fire.
- Acres burned: 1,500
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders:
Napa County:
- East side of Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail
- East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128
- Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road
- Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road
- West side of Butts Canyon Road to the county line
- Communities of Deer Park and Angwin
- Pope Valley Road from Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Avenue
- Aetna Springs Road from Pope Valley to the dead end
- James Creek Road from Butts Canyon Road to the dead end
- Butts Canyon Road from the Aetna Springs Road to Lake County line
- Wragg Canyon Rd - from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
- Chiles Pope Valley Road - From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
- All of Berryessa Knoxville Road from the intersection with Highway 128 (southwest of Lake Berryessa) to the intersection with Eastside Road (northeast of the lake)
- Everything immediately west of Lake Berryessa
- Pope Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Berryessa Knoxville Road
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end
- All of Steele Canyon Rd from Highway 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Subdivison
- From Loma Vista Drive and Soda Canyon Road to the dead end
- Snell Valley Road from Butts Canyon Road to Spanish Valley Trail, including the Berryessa estates
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road
**Adventist Health St. Helena is evacuating out of "abundance of caution," the hospital said Wednesday. Their website says they are letting patients' family members know, and if anyone needs to reach the hospital please call 707-967-5851.
Sonoma County:
- Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- West of end of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road
- West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
- East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
- The Big Brush, Venado, Big Ridge, Bradford Mountain and Dorman Canyon
- Rocky Mountain, Fox Mountain, McCray Mountain, Armstrong Redwoods Reserve and Cazadero
- Walbridge Ridge
- Gilder Ridge and Mount Jackson
- Little Black Mountain, Pole Mountain and Sunrise Mountain
- Russian Gulch, Jenner Gulch, Bull Barn Gulch, Browns Gulch and Sawmill Gulch
Solano County:
- Non-mission essential personnel at Travis Air Force Base and their family members must evacuate through the north and south gates immediately
- Areas south of Alamo from I-80 to the Putah Creek Canal
- West of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate 505 and north of Cherry Glenn Road Highway 128
- Pleasants Valley Road
- Quail Canyon, Miller Canyon, Mix Canyon and Gates Canyon areas
(Note: All Fairfield evacuations have been lifted.)
Lake County:
- Area around Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley, including north of Butts Canyon Road, south of Hofacker Lane to Morgan Valley Road, East of Highway 29 and west of the Lake/Napa County line
Evacuation warnings:
Napa County:
- Monticello Road from Vichy Avenue to Silverado Trail
- Ink Grade, from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road
- Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road
- Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area
- Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock
Sonoma County:
- All residents in the city of Healdsburg
- Northern Forestville in the area south of River Road, West of Covey Road, North of Front Street/Hwy. 116 and east of Martinelli Road
- Area near Windsor that is west of Highway 101, east of the Russian River (to Windsor town limits), and north of where Windsor River Road dead ends into the river
- Area near Camp Meeker and Occidental that is south of Russian River, west of Bohemian Highway, and north and east of Coleman Valley Road and Willow Creek Road
- All areas south and west of Willow Creek Road, north of Coleman Valley Road and Wright Hill Road, east of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)
Lake County:
- All areas west of Highway 29 (including areas west of St. Helena Creed Road)
- North and east of the Lake/Napa county line, extending north to Anderson Springs Road continuing between the county line and Highway 175
- South of Anderson Springs Road, Neft Road and the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Park
- Intersection of Hofacker Lane and State Route 29, including Middletown proper
Road closures in Napa County:
- Highway 128
- Sage Canyon Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Lower Chiles Valley Road
Evacuation Centers:
Napa County:
- Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street For animals, the Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct.
Solano County:
- Solano Community College
- Rodriguez High School
- Fairfield High School
- The Ulatis Community Center and McBride Community Center
Sonoma County:
- 2400 Westshore Rd., Bodega Bay
- 13839 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg
- 2375 West 3rd St., Santa Rosa
- 4351 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa
- 500 Ragle Rd., Sebastopol
SCU Lightning Complex Fires
Twenty different fires across several counties are broken into three zones: Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone and Canyon Zone. They have burned 85,000 acres combined so far. The fires are burning in steep, dry areas, making it challenging for firefighters to attack them. Lightning is the suspected cause in many of the fires.
- Acres burned: 137,475
- Containment: 5%
Deer Zone FiresContra Costa County
Includes the Marsh Fire, Palm Fire, Round Fire and Briones Fire
Calaveras Zone FiresSanta Clara, Alameda and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire and Reservoir Fire
Canyon Zone FiresSan Joaquin and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire and Peach Fire
Evacuation orders:
Alameda/Stanislaus County:
- Frank Rains Park to Mines Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
Santa Clara County:
- East of Shingle Valley Road and everything east of Anderson Lake
- East of Coyote Creek and Coyote Reservoir
- East of the following roads: Roop Road, Leavesley Road, Crews Road, Ferguson Road
- East and north of Highway 152
- West of the Merced County line and north of Highway 152
- South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, east to the Stanislaus County line
- East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Road, Sierra Road, Toyon Avenue and Mt. Hamilton Road to Three Springs Road
- North of Mt. Hamilton Road to Three Springs Road
- West of the fire perimeter
- North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line
- West of San Antonio Valley Road
- West of Mines Road to Santa Clara County line
- East of 3 Springs Road and Mt. Hamilton Road
- South of Santa Clara County Line
Evacuation warnings:
Alameda County:
- Mill Creek Road - City of Fremont
Santa Clara County:
- Area south of Metcalf Road, east of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore
- Areas of Morgan Hill east of Cochrane Road; East of Hill Road and south of Main Avenue
- Area of San Martin north of Maple Avenue, east of Foothill Avenue, north of San Martin Avenue, east of New Avenue
- Far south San Jose west of Shingle Valley Road and everything West of Anderson Lake, west of Coyote Creek, west of Coyote Reservoir, north and west of Roop Road, between Coyote Reservoir Road and New Avenue
- East of San Jose city limits, south of Mt. Hamilton Road
- North of Metcalf Road and San Felipe Road, east to the county line
- East of San Antonio Valley Road to Del Puerto Canyon Road to the county line
Stanislaus County:
- All areas of Diablo Grande Parkway and Diablo Grande Community
Road closures:
- Holiday Drive at East Dunne Avenue
- Coyote Reservoir Road at Roop Road
- Canada Road at Highway 152
- Highway 152 at Belle Station
- Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway
- Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.
- Hwy 130 at Quinby Rd.
Evacuation centers:
- Creekside Middle School at 535 Peregrine Dr., Patterson, Calif.
- 160 N. Main St., Milpitas
- Ann Sobrato High School, Performing Arts Building, Morgan Hill
Woodward FireMarin County
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Point Reyes National Seashore adjacent to the Woodward Trail. The fire was spreading west of Olema Wednesday. Fire officials said 1,600 structures were threatened Thursday morning.
- Acres burned: 1,500
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation warnings:
Evacuation center: West Marin School, Point Reyes Station
This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.
