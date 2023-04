Multiple casualties reported in shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

Police described it as an 'active aggressor.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Multiple casualties have been reported following a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police.

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he is heading to the scene.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he tweeted.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.