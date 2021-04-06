Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed at Fort Detrick in Maryland: Authorities

FREDERICK, Md. -- A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby military base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said.

The male shooter entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

After the shooting, the man drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by police who followed him onto the base, Lando said.

The Navy did not release further details. A statement from the Pentagon just said that an "active shooting incident" on the base involved a Navy medic who was later killed.

"We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe," Lando said.
