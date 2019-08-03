Active shooter reported near mall in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities are working an active shooter situation near a mall in El Paso, according to reports.



The El Paso Police Department tweeted that an active shooter was in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East.

Police are advising residents to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area.



There have been no reports of any injuries, but authorities say the scene is still very active.



