Shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, multiple injuries reported

PENSACOLA, Florida -- An active shooter has been shot and killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida authorities confirmed.

The Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast, is on lockdown.



The Navy tweeted that it is aware of the situation.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

This situation comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Heavy rain today and tomorrow
Officials tell residents in Kincade Fire Zone to prepare for possible flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Students behind the viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Police arrest 2 Fairfield residents for 2 Lafayette home invasion robberies
With Authority: Tackling Evan Weaver of the California Golden Bears
SJPD investigating 3 UPS truck robberies within 2 days
Show More
2 arrested after $1,700 worth of gas bought with stolen credit cards in SJ
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Pot breathalyzer tested by Alameda Co. Sheriff's Office
NorCal man allegedly assaulted by deputies claims hate crime
Support grows for possible PG&E takeover
More TOP STORIES News