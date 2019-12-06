Shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, multiple injuries reported

The Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast, is on lockdown.
#UPDATE: NAS Pensacola is on lockdown.— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019
The Navy tweeted that it is aware of the situation.
NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.
The base includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.
This situation comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.