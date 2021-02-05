Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer $25K reward after 91-year-old shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown

Wu and Kim have teamed up before to raise awareness to crimes targeting and happening in Asian American communities.
The skyrocketing number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to grow, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes ignored and even excused. Remember Vincent Chin. #EnoughisEnough. @danielwuyanzu & I are offering a $25,000 reward.. https://t.co/ImXYhzNuRH— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 5, 2021
They recently held a Clubhouse discussion to propose solutions and Wu put up an additional $15,000 reward for a July 2020 incident where an Asian woman was set on fire in Brooklyn.
The pair are working with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce on their efforts and a press conference is expected early next week.
