SKY7 gives aerial tour of wineries damaged or destroyed by Glass Fire

One of the areas hardest hit by the fire was the wine industry where several wineries, vineyards and hotels were damaged or destroyed by the flames.
Those include businesses like Castello di Amorosa, Chateau Boswell Winery and many more.
SKY7 flew over those areas to get an aerial view of the damaged and destruction.
