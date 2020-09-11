WATCH LIVE: Leaders discuss African American-owned NFL expansion team in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- African American Business Group, leaders to present viable option to establish African American owned NFL expansion team in Oakland, engages Rooney Rule.America is at an inflection point; social justice and racial economic equality is central at this pivotal juncture to shore up promises made yet unfulfilled. The NFL's Rooney Rule (to expand the ranks of head coaches and senior level front office executives) has been expanded to live up to its promise. Specifically, the National Football League's composition is more than 70% African American (among the players) yet among the league's 32 teams, not one is majority or wholly owned by an African American principal.The African American Sports & Entertainment Group (AASEG) seeks to change this dynamic, now.During recent correspondence with NFL League Executives, AASEG Chairman and Spokesperson, Raymond "Ray" Bobbitt has presented a well-conceived business construct to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for confirmation to proceed in executing a formal application of NFL Expansion to Oakland. Bobbitt will address the historic opportunity to form the NFL's first African American owned football team, based in Oakland, California.No stranger to the matter, Bobbitt and area community leaders put forth a valiant effort to keep the Oakland Raiders at their place of origin; when that process did not materialize, though disappointed, Bobbitt and others decided the time was long overdue to have an African American owned professional football team. Their efforts are being recognized and taken seriously. Presently, the AASEG planning entity has assembled an impressive slate of stakeholders to move the project forward.Bobbitt asserts, "Professional football and basketball are both cultural staples within the African American community-the City of Oakland has lost both sport franchises. Several community leaders in the African American community are concerned about what they perceive could be the latest indication of a growing trend in Oakland--cultural insensitivity and marginalization of African Americans--as well as the fear of future gentrification and displacement of East Oakland residents."Bobbitt will discuss the details on Friday, September 11; the day after COVID19-adapted professional football season begins. Working press please confirm interest in speaking with Bobbitt, following a scheduled Zoom presentation.