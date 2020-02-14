Technology

Google hosts summit challenging global organization to use artificial intelligence for social benefit

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Artificial intelligence is already in use in places like Uganda to analyze air pollution and guide decision-makers on how to address it.

This is one of 20 projects Google's philanthropic arm, Google.org, selected a year ago out of 2,600 proposals to encourage the use of artificial intelligence, or AI, for social benefit.

"We believe that everyone everywhere should benefit from the advances of technology, not just businesses, not just the rich, everyone," said Jacquelline Fuller, Google.org president.

RELATED: Google dissolves artificial intelligence ethics board in response to outcry

San Francisco based Rainforest Connection is using AI to detect threats and illegal logging in rainforests.

AI can analyze sound picked up by internet-connected microphones mounted 150 feet high and listen for chain saws.

CEO Topher White let us listen to some sounds he said indicated illegal logging.

"This was from last week," he noted. "The rangers, the people on the ground, the guards, would have had a chance to respond to this and stop it."

The international humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders has developed an AI tool to help technicians choose the right treatment for bacterial infections.

RELATED: Artificial intelligence front and center at Google I/O developer conference

A UK-based group, Full Fact, is using AI to address misinformation.

"The places where AI can actually make a big difference is in things like monitoring the spread of misinformation and helps us make better choices about what to actually check," said Mevan Babakar, Full Fact's project lead. She said humans must still make critical decisions.

Google.org is providing $25 million in grants to support these efforts. It's also providing mentors and networking events such as the Google AI Impact Challenge Summit held Thursday in Redwood City.

Clearly, AI is at the very beginning of understanding the potential of artificial intelligence. These 20 grantees and the projects they're working on give us a sense that the frontier appears to be limitless.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygoogleartificial intelligenceclimate change
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News