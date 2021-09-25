Air quality advisory issued for Monday due to wildfire smoke, district says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wildfire smoke from southern Sierra blazes will continue to bring haze to Bay Area skies through Monday, air district officials said.

An air quality advisory for the region was issued for Monday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert will be in effect.

When the smell of smoke is present, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that air conditioning units and car vent systems be set to re-circulate to keep outside air from moving inside.


