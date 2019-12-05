AIR7 HD struck by drone over downtown LA, makes precautionary landing

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- AIR7 HD was struck midair by an object, believed to be a drone, while flying over downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night and had to make a precautionary landing.

The chopper was flying over downtown around 7:15 p.m. when the pilot and reporter Chris Cristi say they heard and felt a bang as an object struck the tail of the chopper.

The impact did not affect the helicopter's ability to fly but the pilot landed as a precaution.

"We were flying just east of downtown LA and we heard this pop, a loud bang," Cristi said. "We felt it, we heard it. We all looked at each other. Didn't really know what it was. Just assumed it was a bird because that happens every once in a while. When we got on the ground, though, it was a different story."



While they initially believed they hit a bird, after landing they determined the object was most likely a drone. Dents and holes are visible in several spots on the helicopter.

The helicopter was flying at an elevation around 1,100 feet. Drones are normally prohibited from flying above 400 feet.

"It was a scary couple of minutes not knowing what happened," Cristi said. "But it feels great to be back on the ground."

AIR7 HD was struck midair by an object, believed to be a drone, while flying over downtown Los Angeles.

AIR7 HD was struck midair by an object, believed to be a drone, while flying over downtown Los Angeles.



Who was operating the drone is not immediately known.

Los Angeles Police Department officials launched an investigation into the incident.



The department launched its own helicopter and sent out a ground crew to look for debris on the ground.

"This could have been a disaster & we are glad everyone is okay. Be a responsible and legal unmanned aircraft operator...know & follow the rules," LAPD tweeted.

In addition to federal laws, the department noted the city of Los Angeles has an ordinance passed in 2015 that regulates drones. The ordinance prohibits flying drones within five miles of an airport, above 400 feet elevation or in a way that interferes with manned aircraft. It also says drones cannot be operated beyond the unassisted line of sight of the operator.

As drones become more popular, conflicts with aircraft are becoming more common. There have been several incidents during California wildfires where firefighters had to stop aerial operations because of drones in the area.

During the Woolsey Fire in 2018, Los Angeles County firefighters reported several instances in which drones interfered with helicopter firefighting operations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lalos angeles countydroneshelicopteraviationemergency landing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sprint customer billed for 'promotional gift' after upgrading his phone
Stanford law professor apologizes for referencing Barron Trump in impeachment testimony
WATCH IN 60: Bay Area housing cool-down, SF manhunt turns bizarre, Local gets viral impeachment moment
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Show More
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Report predicts slower Bay Area housing market in 2020
SF man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99
More TOP STORIES News