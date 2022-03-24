airline industry

Airline CEOs urge President Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements

Airlines for America wrote, "now is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions."
By Pete Muntean, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements

WASHINGTON -- The CEOs of 10 airlines and cargo carriers have signed a letter to President Joe Biden saying he should end the transportation mask mandate and testing requirements for international travelers.

In a new letter, industry group Airlines for America wrote, "now is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions -- including the international predeparture testing requirement and the federal mask mandate -- that are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment."

The CEOs of Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air Worldwide, Delta Air Lines, FedEx Express, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and UPS Airlines signed the letter.

Earlier this month, the White House moved the end of the transportation mask mandate to April 18. The White House said pertinent government agencies would consult with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on whether the mandate could expire sooner and under what circumstances it could be brought back.

The letter comes after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 does not appear to cause more severe Covid-19 but it is more transmissible than the original strain.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelface maskcoronavirus testingairline industryjoe bidenu.s. & worldcovid 19
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
Air travel meltdown likely to continue for weeks, analysts say
Medical experts urge vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
TOP STORIES
Deputies investigate fatal shooting near Taylor Blvd in Lafayette
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Silicon Valley return to work could revive local catering industry
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
Rare March Bay Area wildfire elevates concern for rest of 2022
$10,000 worth of property stolen from Oakland Post newspaper
SF Habitat for Humanity receives record donation from Mackenzie Scott
Show More
East Bay school district predicts $151M debt in 2024
Earth's north, south poles are up 50-70 degrees, expert says
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Belarus grants asylum to Bay Area resident charged in US Capitol riots
Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement
More TOP STORIES News