49ers' Brandon Aiyuk credits lucky ladybug for wild 51-yard catch vs. Lions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk delivered with an improbable catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday that helped save San Francisco's season.

RELATED: How the 49ers erased a 17-point deficit to beat the Lions

Quarterback Brock Purdy's 51-yard pass that deflected off a defender's facemask into Aiyuk's hands helped the Niners rally from 17 points down at halftime to beat the Lions 34-31 on Sunday and reach the Super Bowl.

Aiyuk is crediting a lucky ladybug for the wild catch.

"Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe. And you all know what that means," Aiyuk said. "That's all I can say. Other than that, I don't know."

The 49ers are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

VIDEO: 49ers fans rush to get NFC Champion shirts as team moves on to Super Bowl

49ers fans were lined up around Dick's Sporting Goods before Sunday's game even ended, to get their hands on the NFC champion shirts and hats.

See more stories and videos related to the San Francisco 49ers here.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.